KILLEEN, Texas (FOX44) – Four people are safe after the Killeen Fire Department responded to a fire on the 900 block of Jeffers Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday night.

All occupants were out of the building as fire crews arrived on the scene.

Four people were in the home at the time, and two were transported to the hospital by EMS to be evaluated for minor injuries.

A neighbor was able to successfully retrieve a senior citizen from the home.

Three fire engines, one ladder truck, one heavy rescue truck, two ambulances and two battalion chiefs responded to the scene.

The fire was put out within 15 minutes.

The fire marshal’s office was on scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation.