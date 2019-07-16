Freestone County Sheriff’s Office investigating auto theft

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas – The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating numerous stolen vehicles found in the northwest part of the county.

A location/property has been found to have been or is being used as a “chop shop” location for between 16 and 20 vehicles. At least 13 of these vehicles have been confirmed stolen from out of county jurisdictions.

(Courtesy: Freestone County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Freestone County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff’s Office reports the vehicles are completely stripped down and unusable. It appears most of the vehicles were stolen between December 2018 and March 2019.

The Sheriff’s Office has requested the assistance of the Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force to work with Criminal Investigators.

Source: Freestone County Sheriff’s Office