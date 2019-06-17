Fugitive from traffic stop, parole violator sought

A man who fled a Groesbeck police officer early Sunday morning and left his car in a ditch has turned out to be a fugitive sought for a parole violation and remained at large Monday.

About 12:55 a.m. Sunday, a Groesbeck officer attempted to stop a vehicle traveling north of Groesbeck on Highway 14 when the driver fled, then ran off the road ending up in a ditch on the southbound side of the highway.

The driver, later identified as Derrius Devote Collins, bailed out and began running through a wooded area.

A passenger in the car remained with the vehicle and was not hurt.

A search began involving members of the Groesbeck Police Department, Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and WIldlife and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Searchers were joined by Limestone County Precinct Three Constable Glenn Shoemaker and K-9 “Teddy”.

Collins did manage to elude officers and is still being sought.

Collins is wanted by state officials for a parole violation with an original charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weaponl

Collins is five feet, nine inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.

Officers say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Collins is asked to call their local law enforcement agency.