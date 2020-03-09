Georgia officials preparing part of state park for coronavirus patient isolation

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp announced Monday that officials have designated Hard Labor Creek State Park in Morgan County as a possible location for the isolation and monitoring of patients who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Hard Labor Creek State Park is a 5,804 acre park located about 50 miles outside of Atlanta.

Kemp said in a release that an isolated section of the park will hold emergency trailers and operations and will be separate from the rest of the property.

State officials from the Departments of Public Health, Public Safety, and Natural Resources, along with team members from the Governor’s office are currently working together to prepare the park for the possible placement of patients. Seven emergency trailers have already been delivered and installed. Related materials are on the way.

Once the isolation area is established, the Department of Public Safety will provide security. Access to this area will be strictly limited to official use to prevent the disruption of operations.

Kemp said no patients are currently scheduled to be transferred to the location. He did not say exactly when the isolation area at the park would be ready for patients.

