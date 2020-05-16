German Bundesliga soccer resumes after two-month break

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — China's commercial hub of Shanghai announced the restart of classes for younger students amid falling virus cases, while New Orleans's famed restaurants were allowed to reopen with a limited number of diners.

China's airline regulator also reported numbers of flights had returned to 60% of pre-outbreak levels, exceeding 10,000 per day for the first time since Feb. 1. No new deaths have been reported in a month in the world's second-largest economy where the coronavirus was first detected late last year.