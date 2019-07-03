Germany returns painting looted by Nazis to Jewish heirs

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they’ve returned a painting looted by the Nazis, which surfaced in the collection of a reclusive Bavarian collector, to the heirs of its Jewish owner.

Culture Minister Monika Gruetters said Wednesday’s return of “Quai de Clichy,” by French neo-impressionist Paul Signac, contributes “at least a degree toward historical justice” for Gaston Prosper Levy’s family.

Experts determined the Nazis seized the painting from Levy in 1940 before he fled France.

It was discovered in the possession of the late Cornelius Gurlitt in 2012 by authorities investigating a tax case. He inherited the 1,500-piece trove from his father — an art dealer who traded in works confiscated by Nazis.

Many are thought to have been looted from Jews, but only six works have been identified and returned so far.