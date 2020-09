The setting sun shines through the windows of Globe Life Field during the third inning of a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Colorado Rockies Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

ARLINGTON — Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, will play host to the National League Division Series, National League Championship Series and the World Series in 2020.

The 2020 @MLB Postseason will begin with the AL Wild Card Series on Tuesday, 9/29, while Game One of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas will be played on Tuesday, 10/20. pic.twitter.com/KSzWMSAcBk — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) September 15, 2020

Because of COVID-19 Major League Baseall is using a “Bubble” for the playoffs, similar to what has been done in the NBA and NHL.

Minute Maid Park in Houston will also play host to a National League Division Series.

The World Series is set to begin on October 20th, 2020.