WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – East Waco’s Goodwill location is getting a facelift, with plans for the renovation to be complete by early summer.

“Outside is getting refreshed. Brand new signing, lighting, landscaping, the whole razzle dazzle of bringing it all to East Waco,” says VP of Marketing Christina Swanson.

The exterior of the location isn’t the only area getting a refresh, but the outlet will also undergo a remodel to reflect retail stores.

Thanks to customers and donors Goodwill believes now is the perfect time to update the building. Goodwill hopes it will serve as a catalyst for future area development in East Waco.

“The big thing about this is in the name Community Connect, this building is not going to just be for our Goodwill Mission services team, but we want to open it up to other nonprofits in the area that want to provide services to the East Waco community, says Swanson.”

The Community Connect Center is the first of its kind in Waco and a relatively new concept to Goodwill.

With 2,700 square feet of meeting space, opportunities are endless for job fairs and training sessions.

Goodwill is so much more than simply shopping and clothes. The one stop shop hopes the new space enhances the company’s mission to change lives through the power of work.