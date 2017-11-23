Gov. Abbott delivers Meals on Wheels for Thanksgiving

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott volunteered with Meals on Wheels in Austin on Thanksgiving Day.

The two also met with fellow volunteers at the Meals on Wheels Kitchen as they picked up their deliveries prior to visiting several homes.

(Photo Courtesy: Governor Greg Abbott Press Office)

“During this time of Thanksgiving, it is important that we offer a helping hand to those in need,” Gov. Abbott said. “Even in this time of loss and recovery, I am encouraged by the resiliency of the Texas spirit and the bonds created by Texans helping Texans. Cecilia and I join all of Texas in giving thanks join all of Texas in giving thanks for our many blessings as Texans, and as Americans.”

“Everything is bigger in Texas, especially the desire to lend a helping hand,” Cecilia said. “Whether it is a warm meal to feed a hungry client, or a warm hug and moment of conversation to feed a hungry soul, Texans can always be counted on to do whatever is needed to take care of one another, and for that we are so thankful.”

Source: Governor Greg Abbott Press Office