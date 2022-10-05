TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott met with local business leaders in Tyler on Wednesday as a part of his reelection campaign and discussed how his efforts as governor have impacted the Texas economy.

As a part of the roundtable discussion, Abbott addressed how local businesses are tackling supply chain challenges and providing jobs.

Abbott also said Texas leads America in oil and gas production and that its production is being threatened by his opponent in the gubernatorial race, Beto O’Rourke, with his support of the Green New Deal.

“Beto’s solution would decrease oil and gas production,” Abbott said. “It would increase the price you pay at the pump and would eliminate literally hundreds of thousands of good paying jobs to the hardworking men and women in the oil and gas bills. I am running for reelection to keep those hard working jobs alive and well in the great state of Texas.”

Abbott said he is making rounds across Texas to have roundtable discussions with local business leaders to take that information from those issues to the legislature. He is set to host another roundtable in New Braunfels on Thursday.