Gov. Abbott issues proclamation to expand hospital capacity in Cameron, Hidalgo

AUSTIN (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbot has issued a proclamation expanding hospital capacity for Hidalgo, Cameron, Nueces and Webb Counties.

The proclamation suspends elective surgeries at hospitals in the mentioned counties. This means hospitals will postpone surgeries and procedures that are not immediately necessary.

This decision comes to ensure there are enough beds for COVID-19 patients.

“As these counties experience a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are committed to working alongside hospitals to help ensure that every COVID-19 patient who needs a bed will have access to one,” said Governor Abbott in the release.

Previously Abbott had suspended elective surgeries in Bexar, Dallas, Harris and Travis counties.

