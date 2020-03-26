Gov. Abbott orders flyers from New York area into Texas to self-quarantine, confirms 18 statewide COVID-19 deaths

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference in which he issued another executive order on March 24, 2020, which in part, requires all hospitals to report bed capacity to the state. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — People flying into Texas from airports in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or New Orelans will be subject to a mandatory self-quarantine, Gov. Greg Abbott announced in a press conference on Thursday.

Abbott’s order was announced during his third conference this week regarding Texas’ response to coronavirus.

In addition to the new order, the Governor also confirmed the latest numbers in Texas.

There have now been 18 deaths related to COVID-19 in Texas, according to Abbott. Additionally, Texas entered the triple-digits in number of patients, with the Governor confirming there are now 100 patients in hospitals in the state.

The executive order mandating self-quarantines for people flying in from the aforementioned areas means that those travelers must self-quarantine for 14 days, or for the duration of their stay in Texas, Abbott said.

The executive order does not include people traveling into Texas by car, however. The order aims to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from high-case areas into Texas.

The Capitol press conference included appearances by Texas Department of State Health Services Dr. John Hellerstedt and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

The announcements come a day after Abbott announced he waived nursing regulations regarding renewal and fees. Expired licenses now have a 6-month grace period. He also took action to expand hospital capacity. His busy Wednesday included a request to the federal government seeking permission to allow Texans on food stamps to use their benefits for take-out and drive-thru restaurants, opening up another food source for 3.2 million Texans.

The state received $16.2 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide meals for senior citizens, Abbott’s office announced Wednesday morning.

The Governor issued his seventh executive order of the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday. The order requires hospitals to provide daily reports on bed capacity to the state health department and requires health providers submit daily reports of COVID-19 tests. His other orders include school closures, postponing non-critical surgeries, and banning public gatherings of 10 people or more.

President Donald Trump granted a major disaster declaration for Texas on Wednesday at Abbott’s request, unlocking additional federal funding for the state to use for its response. Abbott’s office released information this week detailing how Texas would distribute the initial round of federal funding from the first coronavirus bill passed through Congress. Meanwhile, private companies and non-profit organizations have made donations of supplies to local, regional and state healthcare workers.

At a Tuesday press conference, Abbott announced his new Supply Chain Strike Force had procured hundreds of thousands of face masks, gloves and gowns for healthcare workers. The strike force has secured more than $80 million in purchase orders for supplies in just days, using money available from the Governor’s Disaster Fund.

“The state of Texas is competing with other states and the federal government for supplies, and there is more demand than there are available supplies. The good news is the federal government is racing to increase the supplies, and that’s why you’re seeing an increase in the number of testing kits, collection kits as well as PPE as well as ventilators,” Abbott said Tuesday.

The Governor, who has been hesitant to issue a statewide stay-at-home order amid growing pressure, has left local leaders to make the call on city and county stay-at-home mandates. Abbott indicated Tuesday a willingness to “remain flexible.”

“It is clear to me, we may not be achieving the level of compliance that is needed,” Abbott said Tuesday.