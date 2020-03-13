LIVE: Gov. Abbott declares state disaster in all counties in Texas due to COVID-19 outbreak

At a press conference Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state disaster for all counties in Texas, and he announced the state’s first drive-through COVID-19 testing facility in San Antonio.

This is a breaking news update. Our original story is below.

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Governor Greg Abbott, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, and Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, are holding a joint press conference at the Capitol on Friday at noon.

They will be giving an update to the state’s continued efforts to combat COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

This comes a day after Abbott held conference calls with state lawmakers, city mayors and county judges throughout the state on Thursday to provide them with updates and preventative efforts.

Austin Public Health announced its first two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday. San Antonio and Tyler leaders also announced cases in their respective cities. Click here for a summary of the Texas cases.