LIVE: Gov. Abbott addresses Texas as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations break records

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott will give an update about the state’s continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 2 p.m. Monday.

In the update, Gov. Abbott is expected to address two metrics as the state continues to reopen businesses during the pandemic — the COVID-19 positive test rate and hospitalizations. Those were the statistics he pointed at when the economy began the reopen under his phased plan.

Currently, hospitals both statewide and locally in Austin-Travis County are approximately 75% full, and the positive test rate is at 8.8%, both higher than what they were during Phase 1 of the governor’s plan. There are twice as many people with COVID-19 in Texas hospitals, about 3,500, as there were in the beginning of June. The state’s positive test rate has gone up almost 3% since business began to reopen.

