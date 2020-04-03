LIVE: Gov. Abbott gives COVID-19 hospital capacity update from Texas Capitol

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest coronavirus update will come Friday afternoon from the Texas Capitol. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Abbott will be joined for the 2:30 p.m. briefing by Dr. John Hellerstedt, Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, as well as Chief Nim Kidd, of the Texas Division of Emergency Management. Dr. John Zerwas, a former legislator who is now a member of the Governor’s Supply Chain Strike Force will also participate, according to Abbott’s office.

Abbott said Sunday the state’s hospital bed capacity to handle COVID-19 patients doubled in a week from approximately 8,000 to roughly 16,000.

“Most of the new capacity came online after I issued an executive order that was issued to end elective surgeries in Texas,” Abbott said March 29. He explained that those numbers do not factor in his other order that greased the wheels for doubling of hospital rooms for patients not being treated for COVID-19.

“The number of available beds and rooms for people who may test positive for COVID-19 should be even larger,” he said.

This week, Abbott added to his historic chain of executive orders with a mandate that showed all signs of a statewide stay-at-home order, but he pushed back at calling it that.

“Bottom line is that it achieves the same concept, that is unless you have to be outdoors for any reason whatsoever to survive, like getting groceries, you need to stay home,” he said in a live interview on KXAN Thursday.

“This is not a stay at home strategy, a stay at home strategy would mean you have to stay at home, you cannot leave home for any circumstances, that obviously is not what we have articulated here,” Abbott said Tuesday. “This is a standard based upon essential services and essential activities.”

In his order, he expanded social distancing guidelines through April 30, closed Texas public schools until at least May 4, and defined “essential” businesses.

Abbott released a public service announcement Wednesday on his latest order. In the video, he said it requires all Texans to stay at home, except to provide essential services or do essential things like going to the grocery store.

To address the backlog of unemployment claims due to coronavirus, the Texas Workforce Commission launched a chat bot to assist Texans in signing up for unemployment insurance.

“We understand your need for speed, we have hired people to help out in this crunch time to accelerate the timetable,” Abbott said Tuesday. His office released additional information Wednesday providing clarity resources for furloughed or terminated employees and workers whose hours have been reduced.

“Just keep calling, keep trying to get in, and you’ll get your benefits,” Abbott said in Thursday’s live interview.



Abbott suspended certain testing requirements for emergency personnel as well as certain licensing regulation, his office announced Thursday.

The state also took action regarding housing assistance for Texans experiencing hardships related to COVID-19, Abbott’s office announced Wednesday.

The press conference will be live streamed in this article.