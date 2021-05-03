LIVE: Mayor Kriseman responds to Gov. DeSantis suspending all local COVID-19 emergency orders in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order that will suspend all local COVID-19 emergency orders in Florida, effectively ending all local pandemic-related restrictions in the state.

“To bridge the gap between then and now, I’m going to suspend under my executive power the local emergency orders as it relates to COVID,” DeSantis said during a bill signing at a St. Petersburg restaurant. “I think that’s the evidence-based thing to do. I think folks that are saying they need to be policing people at this point, if you’re saying that, then you’re really saying you don’t believe in the vaccines.”

On Monday, DeSantis signed SB 2006, a bill banning vaccine passports and limiting some local government powers. The bill will ensure neither the state or local government can close businesses or keep kids out of school “unless they satisfy demanding or continuous justification.”

The bill will take effect July 1. DeSantis said the order will be pursuant to that bill, and will take effect immediately.

This story is developing and will be updated.

