Gov. Edwards statement on shooting of BR officers

Governor Edwards released the following statement on the shooting of Baton Rouge law enforcement officials:
“This is an unspeakable and unjustified attack on all of us at a time when we need unity and healing. Rest assured, every resource available to the State of Louisiana will be used to ensure the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice. For now, I’m asking all Louisianans to join Donna and me in praying for the officers who were involved and their families as the details continue to unfold.”