The Grimes County Crime Stoppers are seeking information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of those responsible for a fatal auto-pedestrian accident on State Highway 105 East, near Navasota.

On December 18 at 10:24 a.m., Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies and State Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Division were called to this area. Officers were dispatched in regards to a report of an individual lying in the ditch and determined to be deceased.

Upon further investigation, it was determined 35-year-old Michael Bell, of Navasota, was believed to be walking westbound on the shoulder when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle.

Information received by investigators indicate Bell was seen walking in the area early that morning in dense fog alongside of the roadway.

On December 20, investigators were able to determine through examination of evidence the vehicle involved was believed to be a 1997-2000 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, possibly dark green in color.

DPS Troopers and Investigators are asking that if you have any information in regards to this incident or whereabouts of a vehicle matching the above description to contact the Grimes County Crime Stoppers at 936-873-2000.

Source: Grimes County Crime Stoppers