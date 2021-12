Waco police are looking for two men who robbed the Guarantee Loan Company Tuesday.

Officers were called to the business in the 2400 block of West Waco Drive at 10:56 a.m. and were told that two men had entered the business, with one displaying a weapon, and demanded cash.

One person was assaulted during the robbery, but there were no serious injuries.

Those inside were not able to provide a detailed description, but said the two men fled on foot with about $400 in cash.