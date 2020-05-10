Guy Fieri raises over $20 million for restaurant workers

As we celebrate Mother’s Day today, The Office on Women’s Health encourages you to pay attention to your overall health.

National Women’s Health Week kicks off on Sunday, May 10th and goes to May 16th. Led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office on Women’s Health, the week serves as a reminder for women and girls to make their health a priority.

Schedule an in-person or telehealth visit with your health provider if stress is getting in the way of your daily activities or you have underlying health conditions, such as high blood pressure or asthma, as well as if you are sick or something doesn’t feel normal.

It's not always easy to take steps for better health, and every woman has her own approach. The key is to find what works for you. A great way to do that is to reflect on your health goals, what motivates you, and what's holding you back from being your healthiest you. Remember it's not just your body, but also taking care of your mind.

If you feel comfortable sharing your personal health journey on social media use the hashtags #NWHW and #FindYourHealth to remind your friends and family to stay healthy.