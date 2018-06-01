Hampton PD: Skeletal remains may be members of native tribe

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say skeletal remains found in Hampton appear to be from members of the Nansemond Native American tribe.

Police say crews found two sets of remains within 10 days at the same construction site off North Mallory Street in the Phoebus area of the city. The first set was found May 21, while the second was discovered May 30.

Both sets of remains were turned over to the Department of Historic Resources, Archeology Department in Richmond. The Nansemond tribe lived in the area way before the English came to Hampton Roads in the early 1600s.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.