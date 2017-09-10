‘Hardcore storm chasers’ illustrate extreme winds of Hurricane Irma

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – SEPTEMBER 10: Large waves produced by Hurricane Irma crash into the end of Anglins Fishing Pier September 10, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The category 4 hurricane made landfall in the United States in the Florida Keys at 9:10 a.m. after raking across the north coast of Cuba. (Photo by Chip […]

Video posted to Twitter by a team of storm chasers illustrates the extreme wind brought by Hurricane Irma.

Juston Drake and Simon Brewer from Stormgasm.com positioned themselves near Naval Air Station Key West early Sunday morning.

The pair said they measured wind speeds of up to 117mph in the eyewall.

Many on Twitter reacted negatively to the videos, saying it was irresponsible to risk their lives in a hurricane.

According to its website, Stormgasm is a group of ‘hardcore storm chasers’ that chases all types of storms across the country. Both Drake and Brewer have been featured on the Weather Channel show Storm Riders.