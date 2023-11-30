Harker Heights, TX (FOX 44) – The City of Harker Heights kicked off the Christmas season with their 10th annual tree lighting ceremony tonight at city hall. As is tradition, Mayor Blomquist was tasked with pushing the lever for the lighting of the 18-foot Christmas tree that featured more than 5,000 LED lights.

The ceremony also featured an ornament decorating station and live holiday music provided by the Harker Heights high school choir. For Harker Heights residents, tonight was a great way to mark the official start of the holiday season and allow community members to get to know their neighbors.

City leaders were especially impressed by how many people came out tonight–including Harker Heights Mayor Michael Blomquist who says he remembers when the ceremony had to be held online during the pandemic.

“It’s great to be able to finally come out together as a community and do this as an annual event and, you know, bring family, friends to take pictures so they can post some pictures of the Christmas tree,” Blomquist says.