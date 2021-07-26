Harker Heights shooting suspect identified

A suspect in a Friday Harker Heights shooting of a woman that led officers on a chase that ended in a crash in Nolanville has been identified as 21-year-old Melvin Baugh, Jr.

He remained in the Bell County Jail Monday in lieu of a total of $600,000 bond.

Police had been called to the 2300 block of Indian Trail and East Knights Way at 1;24 p.m. Friday on a report of shots fired.

While they were on the way to the scene officers were told that the female victim who had been shot was already being taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

The initial report indicated that the man and woman did not know each other before the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the male suspect had already fled the area.

His vehicle was then spotted by a Bell County Deputy Constable who attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped off.

Harker Heights police joined the pursuit which went into Nolanville where the suspect vehicle crashed.

The driver, later identified as Melvin Baugh, Jr was then taken into custody without further incident.

The victim’s injuries were described as serious but no life-threatening.