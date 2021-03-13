Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says man allegedly gave girl drug infused candy, sexually assaulted her

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s office has charged a Hallsville man with sex and drug crimes after learning he had in his home a girl who had run away.

Kevin Fernandez is suspected of giving the girl gummy candy infused with THC, a compound found in cannabis, and alcohol and sexually assaulting her, according to the Harrison Count Sheriff’s Office,

He was charged with sexual assault and possession of a controlled substance.

“After a brief investigation, it was discovered that … Fernandez had allegedly provided THC gummies to the juvenile as well as alcohol,” said a statement from the department. “(Fernandez) advised deputies that the THC was located in the refrigerator and the THC gummies were recovered.”

Fernandez was taken into custody on Thursday after the deputies were notified on March 9 by Harris County Sheriff’s Office that a runaway girl from Spring may be in Harrison County.

Deputies then found the girl with Fernandez. The girl has since been placed in a juvenile center.