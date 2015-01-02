Harry Reid breaks ribs and facial bones in New Year’s Day exercising accident

–

Sen. Harry Reid, 75, broke “a number of ribs and bones in his face” when he was exercising, and was kept overnight in a Nevada hospital, his office said Friday in a statement.

The Nevada Democrat was using a piece of equipment to exercise on Thursday when it broke, causing him to fall.

His doctors expect a full recovery, and he’s set to return to Washington over the weekend before the Senate reconvenes next week.

According to the statement, the Senate Democratic Leader was treated and admitted overnight as a precaution at University Medical Center in Las Vegas after first being transported to St. Rose Dominican Hospital in Henderson by his security detail.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, was quick to make a joke and wish his colleague well.

It’s not the first time Reid has hurt his ribs in recent years. In October 2012, his motorcade was involved in a multi-car accident in Nevada that left him with rib and hip contusions. He went to the hospital but was released shortly afterward.

In 2011, Reid also suffered minor injuries after slipping and falling in the rain while running outside in Washington, resulting in a dislocated shoulder and a bruise around his left eye.

Reid will become the Senate Minority Leader when Congress reconvenes.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2015 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.