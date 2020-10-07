Do face masks interfere with exercise?

Health News
Posted: / Updated:

For many of us, working out while wearing a cloth mask is our new normal. While it can be bothersome, does it actually interfere with our body’s performance?

This is what researchers at Baylor Scott & White are working to find out.

The study looks at the impact of a cloth mask on our body’s physical performance. Researchers monitor athletes while they “max out” on a treadmill. They will measure volume of oxygen and heart rate – both while the athlete is wearing a mask and without.

“Yeah, this is definitely front of the line research. We’re looking at something that’s generalizable to the public. There are several studies that look at the effects of wearing a respirator. So those are your N95 masks that you see people, healthcare professionals in particular wearing. But there’s nothing currently in the research about wearing a normal face, covering with exercise, especially maximal exercise,” says exercise physiologist Kaitlyn Brown.

Experts hope the study’s findings will help shape guidelines and regulations for sports, as well as for anyone who plans to workout while wearing a mask.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Cosmos

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected