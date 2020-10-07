Do face masks interfere with exercise?

For many of us, working out while wearing a cloth mask is our new normal. While it can be bothersome, does it actually interfere with our body’s performance?

This is what researchers at Baylor Scott & White are working to find out.

The study looks at the impact of a cloth mask on our body’s physical performance. Researchers monitor athletes while they “max out” on a treadmill. They will measure volume of oxygen and heart rate – both while the athlete is wearing a mask and without.

“Yeah, this is definitely front of the line research. We’re looking at something that’s generalizable to the public. There are several studies that look at the effects of wearing a respirator. So those are your N95 masks that you see people, healthcare professionals in particular wearing. But there’s nothing currently in the research about wearing a normal face, covering with exercise, especially maximal exercise,” says exercise physiologist Kaitlyn Brown.

Experts hope the study’s findings will help shape guidelines and regulations for sports, as well as for anyone who plans to workout while wearing a mask.