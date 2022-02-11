Raising awareness for Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The month of February is often thought of as a romantic one; a month set aside for couples to celebrate the love they have for each other. However, February is also Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, a month set aside to help bring an often-hidden topic out in the open.

No parent wants to see their child hurt, manipulated, or heart broken. Now the Midland Rape Crisis Center is shedding light on some troubling signs parents and teens alike should look for.

Therapy Director Maura Jarldane says the first step in prevention is understanding what teen dating violence is, why it happens, and what it means for people involved.

“Dating violence can be physical, it can be emotional,” Jarldane said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, nearly one in 11 female students have reported dating violence in the last year alone.

A young victim we spoke with said she began experiencing emotional, verbal, and physical abuse when she was 18 and said it was hard to reach out for help.

“I didn’t feel like I had a way of reaching out for help for the simple fact that I didn’t want anyone to hate him,” she said. “It was embarrassing, especially because he was turning around telling our friends that I was the abusive one. I believed what I was experiencing was all my fault.”

Jarldane said young people often overlook these emotional, manipulative, and physical red flags.

“Because they like the person, their friends might like this person…what if this person is popular and highly sought after? They might want this relationship to work and put up with behaviors they usually wouldn’t,” she said.

Jarldane said there are some important signs for parents and friends to look for. If you see these signs, your loved one may be experiencing abuse.

“Isolation. If you’ve got a boyfriend or girlfriend who is controlling and limiting your time out…maybe being a little more withdrawn or just showing any behavior signs of depression or anxiety, and of course, if you see any physical signs…bruises, scratching and cutting,” Jarldane said.

Spotting the physical signs can be hard though. The victim we spoke with said she either tried to hide her bruises with long sleeves or pants or made excuses for them.

“When someone did notice the bruises, I would make an excuse and say I bumped into something or that I fell,” she explained.

Jarldane says unhealthy relationships can start early and last a lifetime, but there is such thing as healthy teenage love. She said that kind of love requires two key ingredients.

“Support and mutual respect for each other,” she said.

She said pairing those two ingredients with personal boundaries is important.

“If you have your personal boundaries already set…what you will and will not allow, then you’re more likely to notice a red flag because you are going to get a weird feeling like, oh this person is not listening to me or he’s not respecting the boundaries… you’re gonna get a gut feeling that this is just not right,” Jarldane said.

Additionally, it’s important for parents to model healthy love for their children.

“Especially with kids now. They may not have had healthy relationships to model after, so they don’t really know what that looks like,” Jarldane added.

If you or someone who know is experiencing dating violence, there are resources that can help. Most importantly, if there is an immediate danger, call 911 for help. Or reach out to a trusted teacher or school counselor. Additionally, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.