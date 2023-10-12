WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart O’ Texas Rodeo starts off the year with the money count. Cowboys and Cowgirls alike are working towards making the cut for the national finals rodeo. Every night is a show, featuring bareback riding as well as team roping and tie down roping, just to name a few.

Barrel racer Stephanie Fryar is very pleased with her horse Frank’s performance so far.

“It’s gone nearly perfect. He won the first round and then he was second last night. And so we’re winning the average so far,” says Fryar.

The Champion will go to the Dodge National Circuit Finals this upcoming July in the Colorado. Starting off the year with a win in Waco, could mean $12,000 to $15,000 for some events. Providing significant help in world standings.