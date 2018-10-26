Heartwarming: Alabama man holds sleeping baby while mom fills out medical forms

FLORENCE, Ala (WKRG) – A photo taken in a doctor’s waiting room in Alabama is touching hearts around the world.

A woman who arrived at the facility with a sleeping baby was handed medical forms to fill out, according to the now viral Facebook post. She clearly didn’t know how to fill out the forms and hold the sleeping baby at the same time. A man offered to hold the baby while she filled out the forms.

“She smiled and said that would be wonderful!! This man went over there and rocked and loved on that baby like he was his!!” the post reads, “racism is still VERY real in our society today BUT THIS MAN GAVE ME HOPE & a sweet memory I’ll never forget!! “