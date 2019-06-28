Help ease overcrowding at Killeen Animal Shelter

KILLEEN, Texas – If anyone in Bell County is looking for a new furry friend for the Fourth of July holiday, now is the best time to pay a visit to the Killeen Animal Shelter.

The shelter is full and needs community support to increase adoptions. The shelter has dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, sizes, and temperaments in need of forever homes.

Adoptions are $4 for all animals through July 4. The adoption fee includes the first set of vaccinations, microchipping, and a voucher for sterilization.

The Killeen Animal Shelter is located at 3118 Commerce Drive, and is open for adoptions Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Animals ready for a new home can also be viewed online at KilleenTexas.gov/Animals.

If you can’t adopt but wish to support the shelter, you can make a monetary contribution through your monthly utility bill or donate needed items through an Amazon wish list at http://a.co/czlUuly. The items the shelter needs the most are Purina One dog and puppy food, kitten food, cat litter, paper towels, bleach, and Dawn dish detergent. New or gently used towels, blankets and newspapers are also needed.

Source: City of Killeen