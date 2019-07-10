Hewitt PD responding to train derailment

HEWITT, Texas – The Hewitt Police Department is currently responding to a train derailment near North Hewitt Drive.

According to Police Chief Jim Devlin, Union Pacific reported an emergency breaking issue on the train. The front of the engine has pushed up against another rail car, and the front wheels of the train are three feet off of the ground.

The department says there is no danger to the public, and no hazardous materials spilled.

The streets of Sun Valley Boulevard, 1st Street, and Warren Street will be closed for the next few hours.

Source: Hewitt Police Department

