HEWITT, Texas – The Hewitt Police Department needs your help to identify two people believed to be connected to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle.

You can view the surveillance photos below. The passenger of the vehicle is believed to be a woman.

If you have any information, you can contact Detective Fletcher at 254-666-6272.

(Courtesy: Hewitt Police Department)

(Courtesy: Hewitt Police Department)

Source: Hewitt Police Department