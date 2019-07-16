Hewitt woman arrested for leaving children home alone

HEWITT, Texas – A 34-year-old Hewitt woman was arrested Monday after Hewitt police completed an investigation into two children being left home alone in a Hewitt apartment.

Brandi Renee McKibben was charged with abandoning or endangering a child and was booked into the jail Monday and released shortly after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday after posting $3000 bond.

Hewitt Police Department spokesman Tuck Saunders said the investigation began when they got a phone call from a neighbor in an apartment complex in the 600 block of North Hewitt Drive.

Officers arrived to find and 8-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy alone in the apartment.

Saunders said officers were told by the children that she had gone out to look for work.

The call had come in at 10:56 p.m.

On her return, Saunders said she told officers she had gone to Whitney to ” get some money.”

Saunders said the investigation indicated the children had been left alone on more than one occasion.

Child Protective Services were notified.

Investigators obtained a warrant and McKibben was arrested Monday.