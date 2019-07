McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is hiring for its jail division.

This comes after the county has decided to take over the Jack Harwell Detention Center.

The hiring event will be held at Workforce Solutions at 1416 S. New Road in Waco on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. They will be doing interviews on the spot, so anyone interested will need to have their applications filled out ahead of time.

You can fill out an application at www.workintexas.com, job #5443073.