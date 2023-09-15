WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Community leaders gathered at the South Waco Library today to kick off the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The South Waco library now features a permanent wall display to highlight the lives of influential Hispanic individuals in Waco. Each person featured, helped shape Waco into the city it is today. Some were involved in civic engagement others education and politics.

“These majestic canvas portraits that you see behind me here. And they feature 15 prominent Hispanic coaches that have done something special to really help make Waco the vibrant city that it is today,” says Waco-McLennan County Library Sr. Communications Specialist Amy Sassatelli.

In 2022, a committee was formed for the wall display selections, and criteria included individuals with outstanding character who made a lasting impact.

Mayor Dillon Meek and members of the city council attended the event, as well as representatives from the Waco Hispanic Museum and Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.