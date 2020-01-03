House fire investigation points to double homicide, suicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio police investigating the deaths of three people found after an explosion and house fire say the case appears to be a suicide and double homicide.

Columbus police say preliminary findings show 42-year-old Gary Morris died because of his own actions, and the deaths of his 2-year-old daughter and her mother are being investigated as homicides. A fire official told The Columbus Dispatch at least one of the three died from a cause other than the fire, but he wouldn’t say who or share details.

Neighbors reported a loud boom at the home Wednesday evening. Responding firefighters later found the bodies.

