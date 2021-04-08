House Judiciary Committee blasts Biden during visit to Southern Border

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The House Judiciary Committee visited the Southern Border this week.

Republicans have been warning the Biden administration about what they say is a growing crisis at the border.

Republicans have blamed a number of Biden immigration policies for the surge, including the halt to construction of the border wall, the limiting of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest priorities.

After their visit, the committee had a recap on their two-day visit to McAllen, Texas, and held a press conference.

“Last month was the busiest month in the history of border patrol since they have been keeping a record, 40 percent of manpower is used for processing, illegal migrants,” said Representative Jim Jordan.

“42 million people in Latin America and the Caribean want to come to the United States and now they can, and now they are,” said Rep. Tom McClintock.

Rep. Victoria Spartz echoed that sentiment and stated this situation has put a strain on Border Patrol officials as well as migrants.

“This administration says this is not a change in policy, are they naive or incompetent? because there is a change in policy because there is one,” said Spartz. “We have to have a good legal immigration system and legal infrastructure.”

Spartz added the Biden administration needs to assist with operations within the border for asylum seekers.

National security means protecting Americans from terrorists, criminals and drug cartels who are surging the southern border. We cannot have open borders. Border patrol and @CBP need support.

“This administration has to fix some of the walls that started to be built because it created hazards,” said Spartz.

President Joe Biden said in a news conference, “I’m ready to work with any Republican who wants to help solve the problem. Or make the situation better.”

Biden placed Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of addressing the situation on the border. Harris said in March that she and Biden would “absolutely” visit the border in person.

Jordan said the committee invited several Democratic congressmen to join them on the two-day tour.

“For whatever reason they chose not to join us, it is a pattern quite frankly,” said Jordan.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise announced Wednesday will lead a Congressional delegation to the border as Republicans continue to pressure the Biden administration for what they say is a crisis fueled by the administration’s own immigration policies.

Scalise will lead a delegation of 10 members on Thursday, according to his office.

The delegation will meet with Border Patrol Agents and participates in an evening ride-along tour with the National Border Patrol Council.

Last week, several Texas House members also took a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Congressman Jodey Arrington and Rep. Brian Babi lead a Texas Congressional Delegation trip to assess the partisan divide in how the Biden administration is responding to the migrant situation from McAllen, Laredo, and Carrizo Springs.

Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz also visited the Rio Grande Valley to tour the border alongside local border officials.