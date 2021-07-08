Houston among most dog-friendly apartment cities

HOUSTON (KIAH) Texas is known for barbecue, rodeos, summer heat, and of course southern charm and hospitality for people and PETS. Now a new report adds dog-friendly apartments to what Texas can also be know for.
ApartmentAdvisor.com just released a report on major U.S. cities with highest and lowest number of apartments that are dog-friendly. Texas had FOUR in the top 10, including the two most pooch-friendly cities.
Top 10 MOST dog-friendly apartment cities
- Austin
- San Antonio
- Memphis. Tennessee
- Houston, Texas
- New York City
- Oklahoma City
- Chicago
- Dallas, Texas
- Columbus, Ohio
- Portland, Oregon, Philadelphia and Louisville, Kentucky all tied for 10th
LEAST dog-friendly apartment cities
- Providence, Rhode Island
- Washington, D.C.
- San Jose, California
- Boston
- San Francisco
- Hartford, Connecticut
- Milwaukee
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Cleveland
- Kansas City
- Sacramento, California
- Virginia Beach
Out of all of the cities, 49% of available units were advertised as being “dog-friendly,” where 30% were advertised as “large-dog-friendly.”