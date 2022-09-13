HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — Houston police are investigating reports of a shooting at Heights High School.

The school is at 413 E. 13th St. According to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen’s Twitter account, deputies are clearing the building and no injuries have been reported. The account said the call came in at 1 p.m.

The Houston Police Department tweeted it’s responding to “unconfirmed reports” of a shooting and is on scene. KXAN’s NBC sister station KPRC reports Houston ISD police are also on scene, and said as of 1:24 p.m. officers had cleared the first and second floors.

People are asked to avoid the area and a “parent staging location” is at 306 East 15th Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.