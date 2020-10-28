Houston Texans player tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Texans have had a tough year, like most of the NFL. Most recently, the Houston Texans fired coach Bill O’Brien after a terrible start to the season.
Now this…
Wednesday morning the team announced a Houston Texans player has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the facility to close for deep cleaning.
Here’s a look at the team’s official statement:
- QUIZ: Can You Name Your Texas Lawmakers?
- VW recalls Jettas to fix fuel leaks that can cause fires
- Photos: See the Halloween display so realistic police have been called twice
- Here is how the new ‘predictive selling’ drive-thru will work at Burger King and Popeyes
- Authorities: Child, bus driver killed in Tennessee school bus crash