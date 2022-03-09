HOUSTON (KIAH) – Rothko Chapel and Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston are convening a group of international, civic and faith leaders together in Houston this Thursday, in a show of support for Ukraine.

On Thursday, March 10 at 2 p.m., Philippe Etienne, the ambassador of France to the United States, Vitalii Tarasiuk, Consul General of Ukraine and city officials will address the war in Ukraine while images of before and after the devastation are displayed in the back drop of the Broken Obelisk sculpture at the Rothko Chapel dedicated to the living legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr..

Speakers will offer their perspectives on the critical challenges at the center of global relations and share information about Ukrainian relief networks accepting support.

Expected to attended, is Former President Macron’s National Security Advisor, M. Etienne, an expert on the European Union and continental Europe. He has held posts in Moscow; Belgrade, Serbia; Bucharest, Hungary; Bonn, Germany; Berlin and Brussels. He has also served as an adviser in France’s Cabinet of the Minister of Foreign Affairs on several occasions.

A curated benediction on hope, unity, peace and resiliency for Ukraine will be provided by members of the Multi-Faith Council at Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston.