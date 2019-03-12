Houston woman jailed in death of five-year-old daughter

A Houston woman has been jailed on a charge of injury to a child for her part in the death of her five-year-old daughter.

A police statement says 21-year-old Andrea Webb called 911 on Saturday night and reported her daughter, Samantha Bell, had fallen from the balcony of their second-story apartment.

Officers determined the girl’s injuries weren’t consistent with a fall.

Police say Webb then said she had made Samantha sit against a wall for hours without the support of a seat. She said when Samantha failed to do so, she beat the girl with a belt.

An autopsy has been ordered, and Webb remains in Harris County Jail under a $50,000 bond. It’s unclear from court records if she has an attorney.
 

