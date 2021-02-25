How to know if your plumber is legit

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 21: Plumber Randy Calazans with One Call Plumbing repairs a burst pipe in a home on February 21, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Plumbers throughout Texas are working overtime to repair burst pipes in homes and businesses that were overwhelmed by winter storm Uri that swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) The Southwest Pipe Trades Association is offering plumbing tips in the wake of recent winter storm to keep vulnerable customers aware of what they need to know about their plumber.

As Texans assess the damages caused during the recent severe winter storms, the Southwest Pipe Trades Association says Texas residents need as much information as possible to ensure all homes and businesses return to a working capability as soon as possible, without further trouble.

We thank Governor Abbott and his team for recognizing the critical role plumbers play to ensure everything from oxygen tanks to drinking water is working properly. As with the COVID-19 pandemic, our plumbers are essential workers who are facing the same situations and challenges as everyone else. Southwest Pipe Trades Association

Licensed plumbers located in Texas and from out of state, can be approved by State of Texas to work or assist customers with busted pipes. They’re working quickly and getting to customers as quickly as possible to bring safety to the citizens of Texas by ensuring drinking water, as well as air and medical gases are free from contamination. But is the plumber you are working with … LEGITIMATE?

With most power restored and temperatures returning to normal, Texans continue to struggle with the state’s remaining water crisis.

When it comes to obtaining critical plumbing services, the SWPTA asks that Texans understand that a number of factors can delay your ability to secure an immediate appointment. This includes transportation issues, scarcity of needed materials and plumbing contractors already working beyond full-capacity.

The following answers to frequently asked questions to help protect businesses and residents from experiencing further problems and unnecessary costs.

Who should I call if I have a leak or pipes have burst?

Please call a plumber who has been licensed by the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners. A person who is licensed has been professionally trained as well as have a complete background check.

On average, what is a typical wait period for a plumber?

During a normal day, plumbers can usually be at your home or business within the hour or two. Unfortunately, conditions have changed, and it may be difficult to provide an honest estimate of what your wait time might be.

Are all plumbers licensed in Texas? If there are no licensed plumbers available, should I use an unlicensed plumber?

To be a Plumber in the State of Texas you need to hold a License with the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners. It is not advised to have an unlicensed plumber work on your home or business. On Feb. 17, Governor Abbott assisted with the need for additional plumbers by authorizing a waiver for plumbers who were previously licensed in the state but have not completed their required continuing education in the last 2 years. These plumbers are allowed to apply for a Texas license to help address the demand in the wake of the winter storm

How do I know if a plumber is licensed?

To verify a plumber is licensed, you may ask them to produce a license. The state license will have the name of the individual, what license they hold with an associated number and specific expiration date. For example, Master Plumber license numbers begin with the letter “M.”

License numbers that begin with “A,” “T,” “J,” or any other letter are not Master Plumber licenses. Additionally, all estimates and invoices should contain the plumber’s license number as well as all contact information of the TSBPE. To verify any plumber, please visit this site to begin your search.

Will my insurance pay for a plumber and their services?

Every situation and insurance policy is different, this will be determined by your provider and your coverage. Please contact them directly for specific questions you may have, including if coverage applies for use of an unlicensed plumber.

