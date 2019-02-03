How to (legally) stream Sunday’s Big Game

ATLANTA (WISH) – The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams are set to square off in Super Bowl LIII Sunday evening.

Sunday’s game is a rematch of the 2002 Super Bowl in which the Patriots defeated the then St. Louis Rams. The Patriots won that game, beating the Rams by a score of 20-17.

With Sunday’s game, quarterback Jared Goff and the Rams hope to deny the Patriots a Super Bowl title and keep Brady from winning his sixth championship ring.

Now, whether you’re rooting for the Rams, hoping for another Patriots win, or just interested in the halftime show, all of the festivities can be legally viewed online.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

To legally watch the game online, click here.