How you can help survivors in the wake of Hurricane Michael

Many are asking they can they can help in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

Officials say the fastest way you help is to donate money.

“Don’t send stuff, send money,” said Director of the Department of Homeland Security Center for Faith and Opportunity Initiatives Kevin Smith. “The best way to help survivors is to donate time and money to trusted organizations.”

Monetary donations through trusted voluntary, faith and community-based charitable organizations are the most effective means to support recovery within communities.

Organizations are then able to get survivors what they need right now. Goods and local service purchased with the funds, in turn, go back into the local economy, aiding with faster recovery.

The National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster list trusted organizations receiving donations, many of which are already coordinating relief and response efforts in the impacted areas.

Nexstar Media Group stations also have Red Cross donation sections on their websites. Click here to access that page.

If you need help determining who to give to, the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster has a list of major non-profits, many who are already coordinating relief and response efforts in the affected areas.

If you want to volunteer, a list of volunteer website is available at www.nvoad.org.

Florida and Georgia ask volunteers to not just show up as unexpected arrival in affected areas, as that can create more burden for first responders.

FLORIDA:

Florida asks that people consider donating to the Florida Disaster Fund by visiting www.FloridaDisasterFund.org, or texting DISASTER to 20222 to make a one-time donation of $10. Those interested in volunteering, or looking for more ways to donate can visit www.volunteerflorida.org.

GEORGIA:

Georgia reminds those looking to help that cash donations are the most effective way to provide assistance to those in need. Find a list of trusted voluntary organizations in Georgia at https://gavoad.communityos.org. If you would like to volunteer, visit the Georgia volunteer registration page on NVOAD’s site or contact an organization directly to offer your service.