‘Hug Lady’ honored at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport

KILLEEN, Texas – A woman famous for welcoming home heroes in Killeen is being remembered in a special way.

The family of Elizabeth Laird, also known as the “Hug Lady,” unveiled a plaque in her honor at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport on Monday.

The plaque will hang in the room named after her in the Larkin Passenger Terminal, where she embraced half a million returning soldiers.

Laird served in the Air Force and worked as a civilian computer expert for the Army Defense System. She died on December 24, 2015 after a long battle with breast cancer.