‘Hug Lady’ honored at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport

News
Posted: / Updated:

KILLEEN, Texas – A woman famous for welcoming home heroes in Killeen is being remembered in a special way.

The family of Elizabeth Laird, also known as the “Hug Lady,” unveiled a plaque in her honor at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport on Monday.

The plaque will hang in the room named after her in the Larkin Passenger Terminal, where she embraced half a million returning soldiers.

Laird served in the Air Force and worked as a civilian computer expert for the Army Defense System. She died on December 24, 2015 after a long battle with breast cancer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests