Husband of woman who invited teen to Thanksgiving after accidental text dies of COVID-19

PHOENIX, Az. (WTVO) — The husband of a woman who invited a 17-year-old to Thanksgiving after receiving an accidental text has died from coronavirus.

A text message sent to the wrong number brought an Arizona grandmother and a 17-year-old high school senior together on Thanksgiving in 2016, and they’ve been maintaining the tradition for the last several years.

Wanda Dench thought she had messaged her grandson to tell him what time the Turkey Day festivities would begin, adding, “Hope to see you all. Of course that includes Amanda & Justin.” Little did she know, her grandson had changed his number without telling her.

Seeing the strange numbers in the group text, Jamal Hinton asked who was texting him, to which she replied, “You grandma.”

The two exchanged selfies for confirmation, and Hinton texted: “You not my grandma. Can I still get a plate tho?”

“Of course you can,” Denton texted back. “That’s what grandma’s do … feed every one.”

Not only did Hinton show up for Thanksgiving that year, but every year after that.

Hinton said both Wanda and her husband, Lonnie, had become sick with coronavirus.

Lonnie passed away on Sunday, Hinton said on Twitter.

“As some of you may have already found out tonight Lonnie did not make it… he passed away Sunday morning, but Wanda told me all the love and support he was receiving put a huge smile on his face so I thank every single one of you guys for that!” Hinton wrote.

