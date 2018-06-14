In-N-Out, Whataburger receive fresh bread

Over the past few days, hungry Texans residents have been dealing with a shortage of hamburger buns and Texas toast.

In-N-Out, Whataburger and Raising Cane’s have all been affected. But the issue is not a health concern.

Instead, it’s a problem with how the bread tastes, according to In-N-Out and Whataburger. Apparently an unbalance in the yeast is having an impact on the bun’s flavor.

Whataburger said most of its restaurants received fresh bread on Thursday. In-N-Out stores reopened on Wednesday after receiving shipments of buns from the company’s California suppliers.

Meanwhile, Raising Cane’s locations in Texas have stopped serving Texas toast. The chain is allowing customers to replace the toast with another side item or additional chicken finger.

