In past 2 years, Texas had the most active shooter incidents

An April 2018 report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows that in 2016 and 2017 the state of Texas had the most active shooter incidents.

Across the country, there were 50 active shootings. All of the shooters were male and acted alone. In 10 of those incidents, citizens confronted the shooter.

Twice, citizens exchanged gunfire with the shooter. Twice, citizens held the shooter at gunpoint until police showed up.

Six of the shootings took place in Texas. In other states, five happened in California and Florida, four in Ohio, three in Maryland and Washington, two in Colorado, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin and one in Arizona, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri and South Carolina.

The report was written in conjunction with the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, or ALERRT, Center at Texas State University.

Overall violent crime has continued to go down. That’s why so much attention is on active shooter events like Sutherland Springs; they’re the outlier.

“Second to 9/11, that was one of the most disturbing experiences of my 20 year career with the FBI,” said Special Agent Michelle Lee with the San Antonio Field Office.

The FBI reports active shootings increased in the two year period from the years before — 50 in total, with 221 killed, 722 wounded, all from male shooters who acted alone. Special Agent Lee says more shooters are teenagers.

“Where you’re looking at a student where he’s maybe showing signs that he’s going down a violent path, very early, and addressing that and not waiting until it’s something beyond your control,” said Lee.

Eight shooters were stopped by citizens and half of them had guns. Far more were stopped by police.

While the FBI collects information and provides training, they do not recommend any specific gun policy.

“It’s really important that we stay neutral. It’s not our role to get in and advocate for one side or the other,” said Lee.

Out of those 50 active shooters, 13 law enforcement officers were killed. Twenty were wounded.

She says the information is available. What lawmakers do with it is up to them.

Below are snippets from the report describing each of the Texas active shooter events:

Knight Transportation Building in Katy: On May 4, 2016, at 8:45 a.m., Marion Guy Williams, 65, armed with a shotgun and a handgun, began shooting as he entered the Knight Transportation building in Katy, Texas. The shooter had been fired from the company two weeks prior. One person was killed; two were wounded. The shooter committed suicide after law enforcement officers arrived.

Memorial Tire and Auto in Houston: On May 29, 2016, at 10:15 a.m., Dionisio Agustine Garza III, 25, armed with a rifle and a handgun, began shooting at Memorial Tire and Auto in Houston, Texas. One person was killed; six were wounded, including two law enforcement officers and an armed civilian who was wounded while attempting to stop the shooter. The shooter was killed in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers.

Protest in Dallas: On July 7, 2016, at 9:00 p.m., Micah Xavier Johnson, 25, armed with two rifles and a handgun, began shooting at the end of a protest in Dallas, Texas. Five law enforcement officers were killed; 11 were wounded, including nine law enforcement officers. The shooter was killed by a bomb-carrying robot.

Law Street in Houston: On Sept. 26, 2016, at 6:30 a.m., Nathan Desai, 46, armed with a handgun, began shooting at morning commuters on Law Street in Houston, Texas. No one was killed; nine people were wounded. The shooter was killed during an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers.

HEB Grocery Store in Palmview: On Nov. 28, 2016, at 3:15 a.m., Raul Lopez Saenz, 25, armed with a handgun, allegedly began shooting into the break room window of the H-E-B grocery store where he worked in Palmview, Texas. One person was killed; three were wounded. The shooter fled the scene and surrendered to law enforcement officers about an hour later.

First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs: On Nov. 5, 2017, at 11:20 a.m., Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, armed with a rifle, exited his vehicle and began shooting outside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. He then entered the church and continued shooting at members of the congregation. The shooter exited the church and was confronted by a citizen who possessed a valid firearms permit. The citizen shot the shooter twice, causing the shooter to drop his rifle and flee the scene in his vehicle. The armed citizen, together with the owner of a pickup truck, pursued the shooter. The chase ended when the shooter’s vehicle struck a road sign and overturned. Twenty-six people were killed; 20 were wounded. The shooter committed suicide with a handgun he had in his vehicle before police arrived.

Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe

At least 10 people were killed when a 17-year-old opened fire inside the school. The gunman and one other person were taken into custody.

